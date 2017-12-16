Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Water-related death in East End, US visitor drowns

December 15, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
A wave runner ride ended in tragedy in East End for a 59-year-old US visitor last afternoon (14 December.)
The man whose identity is yet to be released was pronounced dead on arrival at the Cayman Islands hospital.
According to the RCIPS the man was riding a wave runner off Austin Connolly Drive in East End when he experienced difficulties and fell off.
A man he was snorkeling with earlier brought him on-shore where CPR was administered by EMTs and fire officers around 2.30 pm.
The victim was unresponsive. He was transported by ambulance to the hospital.
He was Cayman’s eighth water-related fatality for 2017.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

