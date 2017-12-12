Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Weather watchers catch spectacle at Northwest Point dock

December 11, 2017
Joe Avary
Weather watchers are flocking to Northwest Point dock in West Bay to see the spectacle of crashing waves.

Though wave heights have subsided somewhat since Sunday, it was still enough of a show to attract shutterbugs looking for the perfect snapshot, and others who expected more sun from a Cayman Islands vacation.

“We weren’t expecting all the clouds and the waves. We wanted to go out and play on the beach, do some snorkelling,” said Dennis Bilbrey of Austin, Texas.

“We are looking for big water out here. We have a place out on East End, it’s flat calm out there, it’s flat calm on West Bay (public beach). We thought maybe we could get some shots of the rougher weather coming in from the north,” said Glenn Ostle.

“We are making the most of it, we are going to Hell and back today,” said Amy Weber of Alabama.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports.

