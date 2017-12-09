Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
West Bay Road closures resume

December 9, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Closures along West Bay Road will resume tonight (8 December) from 10.
According to Dart a portion of West Bay Road between Lawrence Boulevard and the Galleria Roundabout will be temporarily closed to facilitate concrete work on the West Bay Road underpass.
The road closure runs from 10 p.m. tonight to 7 a.m. tomorrow (9 December.)
Residents, employees, and customers of businesses operating in the road closure zone will have limited access. Entry can be gained from the Galleria Roundabout for properties and businesses north of the underpass and from the Lawrence Boulevard entrance for those south of the underpass.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

