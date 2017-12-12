Work begins on new airport disability access ramp after Cayman 27 story

A new disability access ramp is already under construction in front of the ticketing counter at Owen Roberts International Airport.

Last week, activist Kent McTaggart told Cayman 27 he was concerned that there weren’t enough wheelchair accessible ramps at the new airport. The airports authority and the ministry later confirmed the airport was built to code and passed planning, but said the issue came to their attention weeks ago, and would be rectified.

“I’m really happy at the fact that they have implemented this so quickly, and I think it really shows a lot about how, when people actually get it, that things can get done,” said Mr. McTaggart.

Mr. McTaggart said he hoped future public projects consult the disabilities council for input on accessibility.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

