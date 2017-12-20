Year in Review: Newsmaking cases in Cayman

Cayman’s courts were kept busy this year with a number of high profile cases.

They ranged from former political hopefuls to high level executives facing criminal charges.

We start off with 55-year-old Errington Webster, a one time Bodden Town political hopeful, he faced the courts with three charges of indecent assault and one of gross indecent assault against a minor.

The court heard testimonies from the defendant and the 13-year-old victim along with a video submitted as evidence, all the while Mr. Webster insisted he was innocent saying, “It looked like the nefarious act was being done with the left hand, I use my right hand.”

Mr. Webster was eventually found guilty on all four charges, he is still awaiting sentencing.

Former UCCI President Hassan Syed was found guilty in March of 12 charges including theft, fraud, deception. He was accused of stealing half a million dollars from the university, which he used to treat his then girlfriend with gifts and trips.

The Premier landed in hot water during that trial for comments he made on the Cayman Crosstalk radio show on Rooster 101.9 FM that almost derailed the case.

Mr. Syed was convicted and later sentenced to eight years imprisonment.

Former track coach Ato Modibo Stephens ran afoul of the law and also ran from Cayman, specifically to Florida, after charges of gross indecency and misuse of an ICT network were laid against him. This after he become involved with a teen girl on his track team.

He was extradited to the island to face his charges.

He was found guilty on one charge of misusing the ICT network, due to the hundreds of explicit texts and photographs exchanged between him and the minor.

He was sentenced to 18 months behind bars. He currently out on conditional release.

More sexual offences would make their way to the courts, like the Devon Alonzo Stewart trial.

He was charged with two counts of indecent assault, 2 counts of gross indecency and one count of attempted rape.

The young girl contracted an STD which is how her mother discovered the molestation happened.

He was only guilty of indecent assault.

Rodney Ronnie Ebanks of West Bay received six years behind bars for his third sexual offence conviction.

Earlier this year he was convicted for breaking into a tourists west bay home and committing indecent acts as she slept.

He received a new ruling with strict conditions which is Cayman’s first sexual harm protection order for when his six years are over, to keep him out of trouble and the community safe.

Customs officer David Lobo was arrested in June after nearly four pounds of cocaine was discovered in a George Town apartment.

He is charged with the importation of cocaine and conspiring to import controlled drugs into Cayman.

