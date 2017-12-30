YIR: Cayman gives back

Cayman is known for its Caymankind and this year many on island dug deep into their pockets to give to those in need, as we continue our year in review coverage, we take a look at charity work done in 20-17.

In January, philanthropist Kenneth Hall junior and his wife donated an $80, 000 custom built school bus to Cayman Academy, the act of kindness was spurred by their niece’s difficulty getting rides to school..

In May, Bodden Town resident Jake Manderson got a new home thanks to the public’s help. He and his family lost their home in fire in 2015.

In June, the Robinson family pleaded for the public’s for help, for their one-year-old daughter Zariah who was diagnosed with a rare eye cancer called Retinoblastoma. She is being treated for the disease in New York City. They raised over $ 2,000.

Cayman’s first foodbank launched this year taking excess food from restaurants and donated food from the public to feed those in need.

Heroes for Hannah returned this year in September engaging schools and the public to shave or cut their hair to raise awareness and funds about childhood cancer. Since Heroes for Hannah began the charity has donated $1.6 million to St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

Hurricane Irma and Maria devastated the Caribbean region and multiple agencies and entities across the Cayman Islands did their part to rebuild the Caribbean.

The government had sent three deployments of police officers to B.V.I as well as doctors, technicians and members of Hazard Management. Schools on island opened their doors to students affected by the hurricanes.

In October, the N-C-V-O annual fundraiser raised $137,000 to fund their programs, from lunch programs to the school’s nursery.

In December, John Gray students donated food supplies to the Department of Children and Family Services to help people in need during the holiday season, the students also donated 1-thousand dollars to the parent of a student diagnosed with leukemia to help out with medical expenses.

With all the generosity demonstrated this year and a new year on the horizon, it’s clear Caymankind will continue.

