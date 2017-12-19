Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Youth Assembly releases survey on youth issues

December 18, 2017
Philipp Richter
Sex and relationships is the biggest issue impacting Cayman’s youth, according to results released from a poll conducted by the Youth Assembly arm of the Youth Services Unit.

The survey was conducted in mid-November to try to find out what issues teenagers are dealing with. Its aim was to not only bring awareness to these issues, but also create solutions. The top three issues are sex and relationships, stress and anxiety and drugs and alcohol.

“I think emotionally at heart, I think drugs are just an escape route, whether you use it to escape the true problems that they are facing, I think sex and relationships and stress and anxiety are deeper than drugs, drugs are just the face of what they do to like try to escape and try to undermine those other problems,” said Youth Assembly President, Brianna Bodden.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

