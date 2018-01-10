10th annual Cayman Cookout set to kick off

The 10th anniversary of Cayman Cookout kicks off tomorrow (10 January.)

Chef Eric Ripert says attendees will have meals made with local ingredients and recipes and the event will feature some of the top chefs in the world.

“This event is about food about wine, but a lot about friendship and having fun here, I think that is why we are able to attract every year such quality chefs,” said Marc Langevin, General Manager of Ritz Carlton Grand Cayman.

“So it feels really good 10 years later to be here and to see the festival is a huge success,” said Chef Eric Ripert.

For more info head over to https://www.visitcaymanislands.com/en-us/cayman-cookout.

