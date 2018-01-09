2018 National Heroes Day beats nomination record

A total of 562 names have been submitted for awards for National Heroes Day, it’s a record according to Culture Minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour.

This year’s National Heroes Day theme is sports and it’s recognizing members of the community for their contribution to developing sports in Cayman.

“It was a lot of nominees, the highest ever, historically, so definitely I think in the area of sports, I think you will get a lot of people coming out because it’s so near and dear to them,” said Minister Seymour.

National Heroes Day awards will be held on 22 January at Heroes Square in George Town.

