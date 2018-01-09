Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
News

2018 National Heroes Day beats nomination record

January 8, 2018
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

A total of 562 names have been submitted for awards for National Heroes Day, it’s a record according to Culture Minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour.
This year’s National Heroes Day theme is sports and it’s recognizing members of the community for their contribution to developing sports in Cayman.

“It was a lot of nominees, the highest ever, historically, so definitely I think in the area of sports, I think you will get a lot of people coming out because it’s so near and dear to them,” said Minister Seymour.
National Heroes Day awards will be held on 22 January at Heroes Square in George Town.

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
Kirk Freeport Generic
BritCay
AI

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: