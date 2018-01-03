Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Flow – 4G LTE (Jan 2018)
News

3 vehicle crash in Red Bay, one hospitalized

January 10, 2018
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

One driver remains in hospital today (10 January) after a three-vehicle collision in Red Bay last night (9 January.) According to the RCIPS the driver is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the crash happened around 7 p.m. Three cars; a Honda Inspire, a SsangYong Tivoli and a Dodge Caliber, were involved in the incident that happened in the vicinity of Selkirk Drive.
The Dodge overturned on its side during the collision. The driver of the SsangYong and passenger of the Dodge Caliber were taken to the Cayman Islands hospital and later released, the driver of the Dodge was treated on the scene. The Honda driver was taken to the hospital.

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport Generic
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
BritCay
AI

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: