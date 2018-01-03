3 vehicle crash in Red Bay, one hospitalized

One driver remains in hospital today (10 January) after a three-vehicle collision in Red Bay last night (9 January.) According to the RCIPS the driver is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the crash happened around 7 p.m. Three cars; a Honda Inspire, a SsangYong Tivoli and a Dodge Caliber, were involved in the incident that happened in the vicinity of Selkirk Drive.

The Dodge overturned on its side during the collision. The driver of the SsangYong and passenger of the Dodge Caliber were taken to the Cayman Islands hospital and later released, the driver of the Dodge was treated on the scene. The Honda driver was taken to the hospital.

