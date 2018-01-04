4.0 earthquake registered near Cayman

A 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck near Cayman this morning (21 January.) However unlike the 9 January 7.6 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Honduras no Tsunami alerts were triggered.

According a brief statement from Hazard Management Cayman Islands this afternoon the earthquake, which they described as a “small tremor,” occurred south east of Grand Cayman at a depth of 8 k.m. around 10.22 a.m. today.

The seismic event was registered 95 k.m. south east of George Town and 73 k.m. south east of East End. There have been no reports of damages.



Earlier this month the HMCI came under fire for its delayed response following the earthquake of the coast of Honduras after it failed to inform citizens in a timely manner of a Tsunami warning issued in the aftermath of that seismic event.

A 3 ft surge was registered in Cayman after that earthquake.

