5 Customs arrests last week

Cayman 27’s Jevaughnie Ebanks joined Kevin Morales and Anika Conolly to discuss 5 recent Customs arrest for Drugs and Firearm offences.

On 24 January, a 24-year-old Nicaraguan man was arrested by Customs for Possession and Importation of Ganja. He arrived in Cayman via a Cayman Airways charter flight. He was bailed and already made his court appearance. On 12 January , a 35-year-old Caymanian man and 34-year-old Trinidadian woman were arrested for Importation of Ganja through the Parcel Post Office. They remain in custody as the investigation continues.

On 13 January, a 23-year-old American man was arrest at the Owen Roberts International Airport for Possession of Ganja. He was bailed and will appear in court his week.

Finally, on 13 January, a 62-year-old American man was arrested for Possession of a loaded firearm. He remains in custody pending his appearance in court this week.

