55 DUIs over Christmas: Hydes says Cayman needs to talk about alcohol consumption

January 4, 2018
Philipp Richter
Tonight Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales caught up with Brent Hydes, Operation Manager of the Hope For Today Foundation, to talk about the Foundation’s Park and Ride initiative they hosted over the Christmas holidays. The initiative was designed to combat drunk driving. The R.C.I.P.S arrested 55 people over the month of December for D.U.I and Mr. Hydes said the country needs to take a step back and look at its alcohol consumption.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

