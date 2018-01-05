55 DUIs over Christmas: Hydes says Cayman needs to talk about alcohol consumption

Tonight Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales caught up with Brent Hydes, Operation Manager of the Hope For Today Foundation, to talk about the Foundation’s Park and Ride initiative they hosted over the Christmas holidays. The initiative was designed to combat drunk driving. The R.C.I.P.S arrested 55 people over the month of December for D.U.I and Mr. Hydes said the country needs to take a step back and look at its alcohol consumption.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

