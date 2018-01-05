Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
5th Annual Hattitute returns

January 26, 2018
Philipp Richter
The National Trust’s fundraiser Hattitude returns this Sunday (28 January,) with the theme Fanta-Sea promoting ocean conservation as well as the reductions of plastics.

Hattitude started 5 years ago as an annual fundraiser for the National Trust. It involves people flaunting their hats at a brunch, as well as, competing who has the best hat.
“We’re doing a focus on plastic pollution specifically and we are encouraging persons to come out, put on their hats and to do it in a very creative way where they can use plastic recycles and make their hats as well,” said National Trust’s Danielle Watler.

The event will take place at Ristorante Pappagallo in West Bay.

http://www.nationaltrust.org.ky/

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

