5th Annual Hattitute returns

The National Trust’s fundraiser Hattitude returns this Sunday (28 January,) with the theme Fanta-Sea promoting ocean conservation as well as the reductions of plastics.

Hattitude started 5 years ago as an annual fundraiser for the National Trust. It involves people flaunting their hats at a brunch, as well as, competing who has the best hat.

“We’re doing a focus on plastic pollution specifically and we are encouraging persons to come out, put on their hats and to do it in a very creative way where they can use plastic recycles and make their hats as well,” said National Trust’s Danielle Watler.

The event will take place at Ristorante Pappagallo in West Bay.

http://www.nationaltrust.org.ky/

