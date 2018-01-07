Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
7th Annual Eric Crutchley Memorial Golf Tournament honors ‘tremendous leader’

January 19, 2018
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read
 
Golfers from around Cayman teed off at the North Sound Golf Club Friday (19th January) for the 7th Annual Eric Crutchley Memorial Golf Tournament. The tournament which is the major annual fundraiser for Special Olympics Cayman Islands is named in honor of the former chairman who passed away in 2011. SOCI chairman Adrian Lynch says the local support is a demonstration of Crutchley’s lasting legacy on the people of Cayman.
 
“The local community as always has come out in a force and is very quick to reach in their pockets and support us. Eric Crutchley was a larger than life characters, and a tremendous support of Special Olympics and a tremendous leader of the board and a huge loss to the islands.”
 
Special Olympics celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2018. Cayman’s delegation for the upcoming World Games in Abu Dhabi 2019 will include 120 athletes competing in seven events such as aquatics, athletics, basketball, golf, bocce and paddle board.
 
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

AI

