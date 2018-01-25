Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
A unified message: Forbes visits Sir John A. Cumber Primary ahead of Sports Day

January 24, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Year-six teacher Shakeina Bush says having Olympic hurdler Ronald Forbes speak to Sir John A Cumber Primary ahead of Friday’s (26 January) Sports Day was the perfect match of inspiration and timing as the Northside native used personal experience to bring the school’s ‘Primary Year Program’ concepts to life.

“Some of the key component words that we try and reinforce each and everyday are respect, responsibility and safety. That’s apart of our program. It’s honestly just phenomenal to see him just bringing those words back out and showing with that it’s a program that does work.”

Forbes offered students a simple yet effective message for a youthful and sometimes restless group in attendance.

“You win as a champion and you lose like a champion and it goes back to one word, and it starts with r…respect.”

One young girl asks “why did so much work?”

Forbes says “I did so much work because that’s what it takes to be successful. You see, you can’t cheat work. You can’t cheat in your studies right?”

With a mix of unique life experiences and humor, Bush says Forbes acts a benchmark for their greater goal as educators.

“Being balanced you have to be well rounded, both your athletics with academics. If you combine those things you’re a force to be reckon with.”

