Academy’s Ebanks returns from MLS Combine with promising feedback

Academy SC’s Jonah Ebanks returned from the MLS Caribbean Combine 9th-11th January. Academy SC Head Coach Jack Brazil, who traveled with Ebanks shared some insight on his performance.

“Jonah did very well, the scouts were impressed by him as an individual but stated that physically the level of the whole combine wasn’t quite there to be a fair judgement. He was one of the best there. There were players from Jamaica, Anguilla, St. Kitts and Nevis and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines who impressed as well, who were mainly Jonah’s competition. However, the sad point was the overall standard wasn’t high enough meaning the coaches and scouts in attendance felt they couldn’t give a fair assessment of the best players. Therefore, not only does Cayman have to raise its level, but also the whole of the Caribbean in unison.”

Ebanks was only the second Caymanian to be invited to the combine.

