Alleged Super C’s shooter court date delayed

January 12, 2018
Felicia Rankin
William Ian Rivers, the man police say is responsible for the murder of Mark Hubba Seymour last January, will be back in court next month.

Mr. Rivers was expected in court today (12 January,) but instead, his case was adjourned to 9 February.

He is charged with murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and unlawful use of firearms.

He is accused of shooting and killing Mr. Seymour at Super C’s Restaurant in West Bay before he held four people hostage during a three-hour standoff with police.

Mr. River pleaded not guilty to the charges last April.

