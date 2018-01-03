Altidore heading to the Cayman Islands

One of North America’s top footballers is set to kick off in Cayman for a good cause.

Toronto FC striker Jozy Altidore is scheduled to be in Grand Cayman this weekend.

Altidore recently was named the Most Valuable Player of the Major League Soccer Cup after lifting Toronto to its first league championship.

On Saturday (6 January), he’ll be hosting a free football clinic in partnership with Academy Sports Club.

He’ll be hosting a fundraising event later that night at Luca for his Jozy Altidore Foundation. It runs from 7:30 p.m. to midnight and is a chance to meet and mingle with fans and those looking to help with the cause. The event will feature a welcome drink, passed hors d’oeuvres, a buffet, a DJ and dancing as well as a silent auction featuring sports memorabilia, Jozy’s very own private box seats to a Toronto FC match, a round of golf with Jozy, and much more.

VIP tables will also be available for purchase, on a limited basis.

Tickets will be sold for $125CI, and can be purchased here, or by emailing: 7milesociety@gmail.com

