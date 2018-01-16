Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
News

Alva Suckoo seeks to regulate animal breeding practices

January 16, 2018
Felicia Rankin
1 Min Read

Newlands lawmaker Alva Suckoo says his motion on illegal breeding will re-introduced at the next LA. sitting.

The issue of illegal breeding was raised once again last week following the death of a pregnant dog that veterinarians said was a case of neglect.

Last year Mr. Suckoo pushed forward with his motion to address illegal breeding on island but the motion stalled due to elections.

He said the issue remains an important one to him, he says he’s not seeking to fully ban breeding but to regulate the practice amongst licensed breeders.

“I mean people make a living from breeding animals I know that and I don’t think we want to go down the road of totally banning the breeding of dogs specifically, but let’s do it properly and let’s make sure we support the breeders but that they’re also held to account that they’re doing things the right way,” said Mr. Suckoo.

