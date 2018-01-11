Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
American fugitive wanted for double murder is captured in Prospect

January 10, 2018
Felicia Rankin
An American fugitive wanted for a double murder in Florida is arrested in Cayman.

29-year-old Wayne Collier, a man accused of killing two including a baby in Miami, was captured in Prospect today (10 January.)

According to the RCIPS officers executed a provisional warrant on Mr. Collier who is visiting the Cayman Islands.

Mr. Collier is wanted in the US in relation to a 3 November incident, where he is said to have repeatedly shot an eight-month pregnant woman identified as Heidy Bowen.

Mr. Collier was expected to appear in summary court today.

