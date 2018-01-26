Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
American tourist cleared to go home, pays fine

January 25, 2018
Jevaughnie Ebanks
American tourist Daniel Hischer is now cleared to go home. He is the visitor who pleaded guilty to illegally bringing a gun into the Cayman Islands last week.

Mr. Hischer had until yesterday (24 January) to pay his $13,000 fine or serve 10 months at Her Majesty’s Prison. He did meet that deadline shelling out the fine before collecting his passport which was held as a surety. Mr. Hischer brought a revolver into Cayman in his suit case. The weapon was discovered at the airport when he was leaving. He told Customs he forgot the firearm was in his bag when he came to Cayman.

