Daniel Hischer, the American tourist who had an illegal firearm at the Owen Roberts International Airport earlier this year has until 24 January to pay a $13,000 fine or face 10 months imprisonment. Mr Hischer appeared in court last week where he was pleaded guilty to two firearm offenses; importation of an illegal firearm and importation of ammunition. Mr Hischer was fined $10,000 for the gun and fined $2,500 for 5 rounds of ammunition. Mr Hischer surrendered his passport as surety of payment. The firearm was sent for destruction. Mr Hischer has until close of business to pay his fines.
-
American Tourist fined $13,000 for illegal gun and ammunition
January 24, 2018
1 Min Read
