American Tourist fined $13,000 for illegal gun and ammunition

January 24, 2018
Jevaughnie Ebanks
Daniel Hischer, the American tourist who had an illegal firearm at the Owen Roberts International Airport earlier this year has until 24 January  to pay a $13,000 fine or face 10 months imprisonment.  Mr Hischer appeared in court last week where he was pleaded guilty to two firearm offenses; importation of an illegal firearm and importation of ammunition. Mr Hischer was fined $10,000 for the gun and fined $2,500 for 5 rounds of ammunition. Mr Hischer surrendered his passport as surety of payment. The firearm was sent for destruction. Mr Hischer has until close of business to pay his fines.

