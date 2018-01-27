Andy Reyes goes off for heart transplant

Andy Reyes, the boy from the Dominican Republic who desperately needs a heart transplant, has been approved to fly out to the U.S. Mr Reyes, who has been warded at Health City in East End, was expected to fly today (26 January) however due to paperwork delays he is now scheduled to fly tomorrow (27 January.)

Cayman 27 caught up with his mother Karen Reyes who said they are all grateful that little Andy will soon be able to walk and communicate with others as opposed to being restricted to a bed. She said (through an interpreter), “In the moment Andy is stable thanks god all his organs are in good condition and right now we are just holding on to wait for his transfer.”

Ms Reyes says through the help from the Dominican republic as well as local organisations they were able to raise the $700,000 needed as a deposit. After traveling to the U.S, Mr Reyes will be placed on an artificial heart to relieve the stress of being on the machine he is currently on. In most cases people remain on the ECMO machine for about 60 days. So far Mr. Reyes has been on it over 130 days.

