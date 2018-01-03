Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
News

Armed robbery on Smith Road: Police hunt suspects

January 3, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Police are today (2 January) searching for three men who stormed a liquor-licensed premises on Smith Road Saturday demanding cash.
The men fired shots in that incident. No one was injured.
According to RCIPS they entered the store around 10 p.m. with their faces covered.
The suspects then made off in a silver-colored vehicle. So far no arrests have been made and police are searching for the car used in the get-away. Anyone with any information is urged to call Goerge Town police station at 949-4222 or crime stoppers at 800-8477 (TIPS.)

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

