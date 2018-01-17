Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Flow – 4G LTE (Jan 2018)
Hurley’s Media Sales
Sports

Barnes sets national shot put record, hurdler Brown heads to Milligan College

January 16, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

University of Texas-San Antonio freshman Lacee Barnes set a national shot put record at the Ted Nelson Invitational 12-13th January. Barnes placed third overall in the event, throwing 14.20 meters. Barnes held the previous national record of 13.07 at the 2016 CARIFTA Games.

Hurdler Rasheem Brown began his collegiate career earlier this week (15 January) as he committed to the Milligan College located in Eastern Tennessee. In speaking with the 2016 CARIFTA silver medalist, Brown said he is happy to be going to a Christian school that can help him on and off the court.

“The environment and facility here is amazing. The team is very friendly and the coaches are very helpful in bettering me in my event. Back home I didn’t have anyone to compete against or train alongside, but here I have two competitors that will help me better my time in my event.”

 
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport Generic
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
AI
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: