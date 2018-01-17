Barnes sets national shot put record, hurdler Brown heads to Milligan College

University of Texas-San Antonio freshman Lacee Barnes set a national shot put record at the Ted Nelson Invitational 12-13th January. Barnes placed third overall in the event, throwing 14.20 meters. Barnes held the previous national record of 13.07 at the 2016 CARIFTA Games.

Hurdler Rasheem Brown began his collegiate career earlier this week (15 January) as he committed to the Milligan College located in Eastern Tennessee. In speaking with the 2016 CARIFTA silver medalist, Brown said he is happy to be going to a Christian school that can help him on and off the court.

“The environment and facility here is amazing. The team is very friendly and the coaches are very helpful in bettering me in my event. Back home I didn’t have anyone to compete against or train alongside, but here I have two competitors that will help me better my time in my event.”

