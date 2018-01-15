Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Beautiful You: BondPro+

January 15, 2018
Paul Lankford
Have you always wanted to go platinum or do a major color change, but are too scared to do it?  The team at Eclipze Hair Design & Day Spa have a new hair treatment, the BondPro+ from Good Well that helps strengthen the hair fibers and supports bond stability during lightening, colors, relaxes, hair texturizers and more.  

Paul Lankford

