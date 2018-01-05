Beware flu season is here

The Public Health Department says the flu is on the rise.

And they are urging residents to get their flu vaccinations.

The department says usually 95 to 115 cases of influenza are seen weekly at the health services.

But in November they say they saw a spike in those numbers averaging 137 cases per week.

They are advising the public to look out for symptoms such as severe coughing, sudden fever and joint pain to name a few.

So stock up on that vitamin c, flu season is here.

