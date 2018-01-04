Bodden Town West MLA Chris Saunders sits down with Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath to discuss the growing garbage collection problem in his constituency and throughout Cayman, as well as, deal with the issue.
-
Big Story: MLA Chris Saunders says heads must roll over garbage collection issue
January 3, 2018
1 Min Read
