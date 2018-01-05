Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Cayman 27 Holiday Greeting
Crime News

Bodden Town teen first person missing for 2018

January 4, 2018
Add Comment
Jevaughnie Ebanks
1 Min Read

Four days into the new year and the RCIPS  has released its first missing person’s report for 2018. Roseanna Redden, age 16, of Bodden Town was last seen yesterday (3 January) leaving the Cayman Islands hospital in George Town. Ms. Redden has brown hair, brown eyes, is of dark complexion and is about 5 ft 9″ tall.

She was last seen carrying a black bag, and wearing a black hoody and dark coloured jeans. Police are asking anyone with any information to call the George Town police station at 949-422 or call the confidential tip line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of crime stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS)

 

About the author

View All Posts

Jevaughnie Ebanks

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport Generic
Eclipse Christmas
AI
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: