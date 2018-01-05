Bodden Town teen first person missing for 2018

Four days into the new year and the RCIPS has released its first missing person’s report for 2018. Roseanna Redden, age 16, of Bodden Town was last seen yesterday (3 January) leaving the Cayman Islands hospital in George Town. Ms. Redden has brown hair, brown eyes, is of dark complexion and is about 5 ft 9″ tall.

She was last seen carrying a black bag, and wearing a black hoody and dark coloured jeans. Police are asking anyone with any information to call the George Town police station at 949-422 or call the confidential tip line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of crime stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS)

