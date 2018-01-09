Bones found in BT last September: Preliminary report is in

The preliminary report from testing done on skeletal remains found last year in Bodden Town is in, but police say they will not make the findings public until the final report is concluded. Back in September police confirmed an investigation was underway after bones were found on a lot in Bodden Town. The bones were sent abroad for testing. In a statement to Cayman 27 an RCIPS spokesperson confirmed the first report on those bones was received and they will not be saying anything further on the matter. Investigations are continuing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

