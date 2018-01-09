Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
News

Bones found in BT last September: Preliminary report is in

January 8, 2018
Add Comment
Jevaughnie Ebanks
1 Min Read

The preliminary report from testing done on skeletal remains found last year in Bodden Town is in, but police say they will not make the findings public until the final report is concluded. Back in September police confirmed an investigation was underway after bones were found on a lot in Bodden Town. The bones were sent abroad for testing. In a statement to Cayman 27 an RCIPS spokesperson confirmed the first report on those bones was received and they will not be saying anything further on the matter. Investigations are continuing.

About the author

View All Posts

Jevaughnie Ebanks

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
Kirk Freeport Generic
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
AI
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: