Boxing: Ebanks is ‘definitely coming back with a medal’ from Commonwealth Games

Cayman’s Dariel Ebanks says he will rebound from the disappointing first round loss at the Caribbean Championships in Saint Vincent in a big way.

“I want a medal, I’m definitely coming back with a medal. I’ve been training hard, that’s what I’ve been doing for the last year, just training for the Commonwealth Games. Getting the experience in the international fights and getting better every time.

Ebanks who dropped from Light Heavyweight to Middleweight says his final weight in the December tournament was his downfall.

“I did it the wrong way on the last day, I lost too much weight on the last day, I lost four kilos and that just took everything out of me. I was very weak. I’ve never felt like that before in a fight.”

The 2018 Commonwealth Games takes place in Australia at the Carrara Stadium 4th to 15th April.

Locally, the Cayman Islands Boxing Association will hold ‘Champions Night’ this Saturday 27th January in lieu of postponing their regional competition versus the US Virgin Islands, formerly ‘Fight Night’.

Here’s a look at the main card for Saturday’s event:

Alexander Smith vs Johan Josephs

Neandra Forbes-Morgan vs Precious Davis

Chambria Dalhouse vs Neandra Forbes-Morgan

Eduardo Montalvo vs Aaron Miller

Caylan Chisholm vs Finn Millwood

Keanu McField-Jackson vs Junior Forbes-Morgan

Finn Millwood vs DaVinci Jackson

Thase Watler vs Michael Pearson

Chad Scott vs Theo Kelly

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

