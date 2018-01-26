Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Boxing: Ebanks is ‘definitely coming back with a medal’ from Commonwealth Games

January 25, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Cayman’s Dariel Ebanks says he will rebound from the disappointing first round loss at the Caribbean Championships in Saint Vincent in a big way.

“I want a medal, I’m definitely coming back with a medal. I’ve been training hard, that’s what I’ve been doing for the last year, just training for the Commonwealth Games. Getting the experience in the international fights and getting better every time.

Ebanks who dropped from Light Heavyweight to Middleweight says his final weight in the December tournament was his downfall.

“I did it the wrong way on the last day, I lost too much weight on the last day, I lost four kilos and that just took everything out of me. I was very weak. I’ve never felt like that before in a fight.”

The 2018 Commonwealth Games takes place in Australia at the Carrara Stadium 4th to 15th April.

Locally, the Cayman Islands Boxing Association will hold ‘Champions Night’ this Saturday 27th January in lieu of postponing their regional competition versus the US Virgin Islands, formerly ‘Fight Night’.

Here’s a look at the main card for Saturday’s event:

                    Alexander Smith vs Johan Josephs
     Neandra Forbes-Morgan vs Precious Davis
              Chambria Dalhouse vs Neandra Forbes-Morgan
                Eduardo Montalvo vs Aaron Miller
                    Caylan Chisholm vs Finn Millwood
      Keanu McField-Jackson vs Junior Forbes-Morgan
                       Finn Millwood vs DaVinci Jackson
                          Thase Watler vs Michael Pearson
                               Chad Scott vs Theo Kelly

 

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

