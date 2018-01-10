BREAKING: Cayman no longer on Tsunami Center advisory list after earthquake off Honduras coast

The Cayman Islands is no longer under U.S. Tsunami Warning System advisory after a 7.6-magnitude earthquake off the coast of Honduras.

The tsunami monitoring gauge in George Town harbour detected a 7-inch rise in sea level at 10:40 p.m., according to Hazard Management Cayman Islands.

“The threat from the tsunami for the Cayman Islands is considered low, to very low. However residents should remain vigilant and stay off beaches and coastal areas for the next few hours,” HMCI posted to its Facebook page late Tuesday (9 January).

Some residents in George Town described feeling the quake, which happened around 9:52 p.m.

The earthquake’s epicenter is roughly 17.5 miles north and 86.6 miles west off the Honduran coast at a depth of 20 miles.

Cayman originally was among the countries included in the US-based agency’s list of areas to be on the lookout for tsunami waves following the earthquake.

Tsunami waves would have hit Cayman’s shores around 10:30 p.m. and Cayman has since been lifted from the list. The advisory has since been lifted for all countries in the surrounding area.

Forecast models initially suggested a one-to-three foot wave was possible but this does appear to have affected the Cayman Islands, an HMCI spokesperson said, adding people should stay off the coastline and beach areas, particularly the west coast, because “tsunamis are a series of waves, and while the threat is very small, persons should exercise caution.”

