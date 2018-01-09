BREAKING: Man found unresponsive in Brac residence

A man was found unresponsive in a Cayman Brac home Tuesday (9 January), according to a police press statement.
The man was found at a residence on Song Bird Road around 3:30 p.m.
Police remain on scene and the incident remains under investigation.
