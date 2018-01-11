Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Crime News

BREAKING NEWS: Crash near Jacques Scott intersection

January 11, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Fire, Police and emergency personnel are currently on the scene of a crash at the four-way intersection near Jacques Scott in George Town.

Details are limited at the moment, but Cayman 27 understands a short while ago a pick-up truck flipped on its side. It is unclear if any other vehicles were involved in the crash or if anyone was injured.

Traffic along Thomas Russel Avenue, Shedden Road and North Sound Road is backed up in the vicinity of the four-way stop.

Do check back for updates and tune in tonight for the full story in our at 6 p.m. newscast.

 

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

