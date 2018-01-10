BREAKING NEWS: Fallen streetlight at Huldah Avenue affects traffic

A fallen streetlight at Huldah Avenue, George Town is currently causing lunchtime traffic delays in the Smith Road area.

Police and CUC personnel are currently on the scene.

Details are limited, but Cayman 27 understands a streetlight collapsed a short while ago. There were no crashes or injuries in the area, police confirmed.

Officers are directing traffic in the vicinity of the fallen streetlight as traffic lights at the four-way stop near the cricket pitch are not working at the moment. The RCIPS is advising the motoring public to approach with caution.

Motorists are also advised to seek alternative routes if possible.

We will have more on this developing story, check back for updates later. Do tune in for full details in our 6 p.m. newscast tonight.

