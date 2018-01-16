BREAKING NEWS: Shooting in George Town

One man is hospitalised following a shooting on Eastern Avenue, George Town.

Details are limited at the moment, but police confirmed in a short statement minutes ago that a man was shot at around 6:30 p.m. this evening (15 January) on Eastern Avenue in the vicinity of Avon Way.

He was taken to hospital. His condition is unknown.

When Cayman 27 crews arrived on the scene detectives appeared to be working in a lot near Avon way. Officers, including those with the Armed Unit, and firefighters are still on scene. Residents in the area told Cayman 27 they had not heard or seen anything.

Eastern Avenue was partially closed briefly following the incident, but it is now open.

Police say the incident is under investigation and updates will follow.

Do check back for updates on this developing story and tune in tomorrow (16 January) for the full story in our 6 p.m. newscast.

