BREAKING NEWS: Two car collision in Red Bay

Emergency personnel and police are currently on the scene of a two-car collision in Red Bay.

Details are limited, but Cayman 27 understands the crash occurred a short while ago in the vicinity of Selkirk Drive. One vehicle is flipped on its side and the other is badly damaged to the front. It is unclear how many people were involved or injured in the crash. Traffic is backed up in both directions heading East and heading to George Town as police, fire and EMTs attend to the crash.

Check Cayman 27 for updates on this breaking story and tune in at 6p.m. tomorrow (10 January) for full details.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

