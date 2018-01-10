Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
BREAKING NEWS: Two car collision in Red Bay

January 9, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Emergency personnel and police are currently on the scene of a two-car collision in Red Bay.

Details are limited, but Cayman 27 understands the crash occurred a short while ago in the vicinity of Selkirk Drive. One vehicle is flipped on its side and the other is badly damaged to the front. It is unclear how many people were involved or injured in the crash. Traffic is backed up in both directions heading East and heading to George Town as police, fire and EMTs attend to the crash.

Check Cayman 27 for updates on this breaking story and tune in at 6p.m. tomorrow (10 January) for full details.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

