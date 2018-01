One local business owner admits she owes employees upwards of $100,0000 in unpaid pensions. Cayman 123 travel owner Theresa Chin, this week, pleaded guilty to several charges of not paying her contribution to her employees’ pensions. Court documents show she owes more than $96,000 in unpaid pensions. She faces 39 charges in all, but her guilty plea covers 12 of those. She returns to court 13 February for a mention on the other charges.

