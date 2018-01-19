CAL: Change fee waivers for MoBay flights following unrest

Cayman Airways confirms it’s offering passengers flight change fee waivers for Montego Bay-bound flights following unrest in the St. James Parish.

A state of emergency was declared in the area after a spike in violence. Military personnel and other security forces stormed the area.

A CAL spokesperson says there are no changes to the flight schedule, but “due to the current military action in the Parish of St. James, Cayman Airways is temporarily permitting passengers on Montego Bay flights to make voluntary changes to their itinerary without change fees and fare difference charges.

The waiver applies for passengers who have purchased tickets on or before 18 January for travel between Grand Cayman and Montego Bay from 19-22 January. The travel must be in the same cabin and between the same cities as previously purchased.

The new travel dates must occur on or before 2 February.

Customers can call Cayman Airways Reservations on 345-949-2311, or call toll-free in Jamaica on 866-759-1372.

