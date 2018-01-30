CAL looking forward to ‘maintenance holiday’ with new planes

Cayman Airways told Cayman 27 when its fleet modernization plan is realized, its new aircraft will spend more time in the air, and less time in the shop.

CEO Fabian Whorms said each of its brand new 737 8-Max aircraft will require less maintenance than the aging 737-300’s they are replacing.

He said that gives the airline what’s known as a ‘maintenance holiday.’

“When we send them off on their extensive checks, instead of a check taking six weeks long, the check will take six days, so there’s a lot less about a service time, because if you have a fleet of four and you were talking about six weeks each, that’s 24 weeks out of the year that you were missing one plan. Compare that to 26 days,” said Mr. Whorms.

Mr. Whorms told Cayman 27 an aircraft goes in for a ‘heavy check’ every two years. Brand new planes have their first such service after three years of service.

