Cancer Society prepares to Stride Against Cancer once again

It’s time to lace up those sneakers and stretch those muscles to walk for the fight against cancer.

The Stride Against Cancer held by the Cancer Society takes off this Sunday (28 January.)

Organisers say this year they have between 600 to 700 participants, some are cancer survivors, while some are people who know someone affected and they are all ready to walk together in a brazen display of solidarity against cancer.

“This is a really good event for the community to become involved in because it’s a way for everybody to unite against the fight of cancer it’s a really good way to show your support for people that you know have cancer… A lot of people do sign up they come back year after year and they are always really happy to do it they are very excited,” said office administrator at Cancer Society Reeva McLaughlin.

If you are interested in learning how to become a part of the stride call the Cancer Society at 949-7618.

