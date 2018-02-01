Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Culture News

Captured pitbull euthanised after Jack the donkey attack

January 31, 2018
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

A female pitbull, one of three dogs responsible for the fatal attack on former Pedro St. James mascot Jack the donkey in November was euthanised last week.

The Department of Agriculture confirmed Wednesday (31 January) that Jack’s injuries sustained in the vicious attack were deemed too severe, and the 38-year old donkey was put to sleep on-site at Cayman Riding school on 4 November.

Animal control officers deployed traps after the initial attack, but no dogs were caught, said the DOA

On 11 January, a brindle-coloured female pitbull was captured at the riding school and surrendered to DOA. In accordance with the animals law, the dog was put down on 26 January, after no owner was identified.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport Generic
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
Cleveland Clinic 2018
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: