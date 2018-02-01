Captured pitbull euthanised after Jack the donkey attack

A female pitbull, one of three dogs responsible for the fatal attack on former Pedro St. James mascot Jack the donkey in November was euthanised last week.

The Department of Agriculture confirmed Wednesday (31 January) that Jack’s injuries sustained in the vicious attack were deemed too severe, and the 38-year old donkey was put to sleep on-site at Cayman Riding school on 4 November.

Animal control officers deployed traps after the initial attack, but no dogs were caught, said the DOA

On 11 January, a brindle-coloured female pitbull was captured at the riding school and surrendered to DOA. In accordance with the animals law, the dog was put down on 26 January, after no owner was identified.

