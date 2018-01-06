Caribbean roots, hurricane relief inspires MLS Cup MVP Altidore to give back

American international striker and MLS Cup MVP Jozy Altidore will spend his first weekend in Cayman raising funds for hurricane relief through a youth clinic and gala as part of the Jozy Altidore Foundation Weekend.

“I feel very strongly connected to my roots in Haiti and the Dominican Republic and my Caribbean roots and that played a part in the opportunity to start and test parts to see the different places I can go to help kids in need.”

Altidore will hold a youth clinic at Academy Field Saturday 6th January followed by a gala at Luca Restaurant which includes a silent auction along with a meet and greet. Altidore hopes it’s the beginning of a new chapter of philanthropy in the region for his foundation.

“I saw a really cool opportunity to use my foundation as a platform to not only to stroke some of the stars of tomorrow but to come to a place that gives me an opportunity to help different people.”

The Toronto FC striker says young footballers attending his clinic can expect to inherit both his joy and discipline for the game.

“Just fun, but serious fun. To enjoy what you’re doing but also take something and learn from it. It will be a lot of soccer, a lot of fun, cool drills and just a lot of fun.”

The 28-year old who grew up in South Florida says he hopes to his presence this weekend resonates with young footballers, reminding him of the moments that inspired him.

“We used to go down to a place called Lockhart Stadium. That was the first stadium that I went to with my dad to watch the Haitian national team play. It was in those moments where the dream of being a professional soccer player was born.”

Perhaps this weekend those same dream will be awaken in a young footballer here in Cayman.

