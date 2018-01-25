Cayman Airways claims 35% of 2017’s record arrival numbers

Cayman Airways told Cayman 27 the national flag carrier played a major role in helping the country hit a stay-over tourism milestone.

Earlier this month, tourism officials celebrated a banner year, notching more than 418,000 air arrivals for 2017.

Cayman Airways CEO Fabian Whorms told Cayman 27 the airline was responsible for bringing roughly 35% of those visitors to our islands. He said Cayman Airways makes a big contribution to the Cayman economy.

“The economic contribution is usually in the region of $200 million per year, that’s a good chunk of our GDP, at one point it was like 9% of the GDP, I think based on our current GDP it is probably somewhere around 4 or 5% at this time,” Mr. Whorms explained.

He told Cayman 27 the airline operates strategically in conjunction with tourism officials to help grow tourism to the Cayman Islands.

