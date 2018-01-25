Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Cayman Airways claims 35% of 2017’s record arrival numbers

January 24, 2018
Joe Avary
Cayman Airways told Cayman 27 the national flag carrier played a major role in helping the country hit a stay-over tourism milestone.

Earlier this month, tourism officials celebrated a banner year, notching more than 418,000 air arrivals for 2017.

Cayman Airways CEO Fabian Whorms told Cayman 27 the airline was responsible for bringing roughly 35% of those visitors to our islands. He said Cayman Airways makes a big contribution to the Cayman economy.

“The economic contribution is usually in the region of $200 million per year, that’s a good chunk of our GDP, at one point it was like 9% of the GDP, I think based on our current GDP it is probably somewhere around 4 or 5% at this time,” Mr. Whorms explained.

He told Cayman 27 the airline operates strategically in conjunction with tourism officials to help grow tourism to the Cayman Islands.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

