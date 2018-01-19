Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Cayman Arts Festival brings culture and education to children

January 18, 2018
Felicia Rankin
The Cayman Arts Festival returns 1 February, bringing with it a unique cultural experience for residents.

International and local talent will grace audiences with music and for the first time poetry.

Some of that local talent getting exposure are Cayman kids in public school who are part of the Cayman Arts Festival after school programme.

They will have the opportunity to perform and rub elbows whilst learning from the many musically talented artists set to take the stage.

“We will use students that are part of that after-school programme to open all of these events. I believe that definitely, the students will see where you can reach if you work hard,” said Executive Director of CAF Marius Gaina.

All proceeds from the event go into the Cayman Arts Festival after-school music programme. For more info visit http://caymanartsfestival.com/

 

