News

Cayman Cook Out closes with high spirits

January 15, 2018
Jevaughnie Ebanks
It was all fun and games at Cayman Cookout as it celebrated its 10th anniversary this past week. Celebrity Chefs and commentators gathered at Rum Point to celebrate, eat and drink. Cayman 27’s cameras where on the scenes and here is what some participants and guests had to say.

Marc Langevin, General Manager at the Ritz-Carlton said, “It is really portraying what we can do best here, I think our island our nation has a lot to offer.”

Leo Schilling said, “I love it so much, all the people being happy all the music it reminds me of Greece a lot and I think it’s one of the best things ever there could be.”

Frederick Morineau, Executive Chef at the Ritz-Carlton said,”The hope is for them to see the beauty of the Cayman Islands and what the Cayman Islands has to offer to anybody who comes to visit our island, not only the beauty of the island but also to quality of food the beverage and the service.”

Cayman Cookout featured Chef Eric Ripert, Chef Jose Andres, and TV food commentator Anthony Bourdain.

