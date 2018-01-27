Cayman Enterprise and NWDA improve job skills for Cayman youth

Cayman Enterprise and the National Workforce Development Agency have partnered together with the goal to boost Cayman’s youth employability potential with job skills training workshops.

CEC said they noticed through applications for their summer internship programme that basic skills like resume writing and interviewing were lacking amongst applicants.

“It’s such a wide cross-section of kids you know competing for these jobs that they really need to have the support skills to be able to be one of the best when they submit their resumes and cover letters. That is really the first point of contact and maybe the only point of contact that an employer will have with them so they need to make sure that that’s their best food forward,” said Vice President of Client Service Maria Philip.

CEC said they plan on continuing initiatives like the job skills workshop throughout the year.

