Cayman Islands Classic confirms 5 teams for 2018 edition

The second Cayman Islands Classic basketball tournament has officially confirmed five NCAA basketball program’s participation for 2018. In speaking with Caymax Sports Ltd CEO Joe Wright, Cayman 27 can confirm that Boise State University, Illinois State University, University of Akron, Creighton University and St. Bonaventure University have signed to participate in the tournament slated for 19th-21st November.

In the inaugural Cayman Classic held 20th-22nd November 2017, the Cincinnati Bearcats defeated the Wyoming Cowboys 78-53 in the tournament’s final. The field also included teams from South Dakota State, Louisiana-Lafayette, Alabama-Birmingham, Richmond, Buffalo and Iowa.

Games will once again be played at the John Gray High School Gymnasium.

