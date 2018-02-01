Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Cayman Islands Classic confirms 5 teams for 2018 edition

January 31, 2018
Jordan Armenise
The second Cayman Islands Classic basketball tournament has officially confirmed five NCAA basketball program’s participation for 2018. In speaking with Caymax Sports Ltd CEO Joe Wright, Cayman 27 can confirm that Boise State University, Illinois State University, University of Akron, Creighton University and St. Bonaventure University have signed to participate in the tournament slated for 19th-21st November.

In the inaugural Cayman Classic held 20th-22nd November 2017, the Cincinnati Bearcats defeated the Wyoming Cowboys 78-53 in the tournament’s final. The field also included teams from South Dakota State, Louisiana-Lafayette, Alabama-Birmingham, Richmond, Buffalo and Iowa.

Games will once again be played at the John Gray High School Gymnasium.

 

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

