Sports

Cayman Islands Tennis Club employee arrested on embezzlement charges

January 24, 2018
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

The Cayman Islands Tennis Club has called an emergency meeting with it’s Board of Directors after a member of it’s clubs leadership was arrested Friday 19 January. Cayman 27 has not named the individual because they have not been charged as of yet.

Police representatives sent the following statement:

“On Friday, 19 January, a man, aged 46 of George Town, was arrested on suspicion of Fraud, Theft, and Obtaining Property by Deception in connection with moneys taken from accounts belonging to the Cayman Islands Tennis Club. He is currently on bail.”

Cayman 27 will have more with Tennis Club President Steve Surrey as this story develops.

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

