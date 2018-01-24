Cayman Islands Tennis Club employee arrested on embezzlement charges

The Cayman Islands Tennis Club has called an emergency meeting with it’s Board of Directors after a member of it’s clubs leadership was arrested Friday 19 January. Cayman 27 has not named the individual because they have not been charged as of yet.

Police representatives sent the following statement:

“On Friday, 19 January, a man, aged 46 of George Town, was arrested on suspicion of Fraud, Theft, and Obtaining Property by Deception in connection with moneys taken from accounts belonging to the Cayman Islands Tennis Club. He is currently on bail.”

Cayman 27 will have more with Tennis Club President Steve Surrey as this story develops.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

